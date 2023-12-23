Gulf Papua umbrella JV launched

The Gulf Papua Umbrella JV Ltd is a group of all six tribal landowner companies within the project footprint areas, mainly from Baimuru and Ihu areas of Kikori District.

They are:

1. Julali Pujali Holdings – representing the Pawaia tribe within the PDL (petroleum development license) area

2. Henauru Holdings – also representing the Pawaia Tribe within the PDL area

3. Iare 23 Holdings – representing the Iare Tribe – Pipeline Northern Segment

4. Maiu Kivavu Ltd – representing the Muro Tribe – Pipeline mid-stream Segment

5. Popo Holdings Ltd – representing the Popo Tribe – Southern Segment

6. Orokolo Hereva Holdings – representing the Orokolo Hereva Tribe, Pipeline Southern Segment

Member for Kikori Soroi Eoe said establishing the umbrella company in the early stages of the Papua LNG project is vital and is encouraged by this crucial development and a milestone in landowner participation.

He said with the formation of this Umbrella Joint Venture, the landowners can now participate fully in any early business development opportunities arising from the project.

“All this did not happen overnight, and I would like to commend the leaders of the six tribal lancos who have worked tirelessly over the past six years to come this far,” said Eoe.

He challenged all tribal landowner leaders to ensure the GPUJV prospers to serve the interests of our people. Our people must see the benefits trickle down to the village level.

“The Gulf Papua Joint Venture Ltd must now work together in the spirit of cooperation and harmony with the project developers and the State to ensure the success of the Papua LNG Project.

“As the mandated leader and a landowner myself, I am encouraged by this crucial development and a milestone in landowner participation.”

Many of these meetings and discussions happened without any State assistance (Landowner Mobilisation Funds); however, the Kikori District, through the Kikori District Development Authority, provided some financial support to enable the team's mobility throughout the project area.

GPUJV spokesman and representing the Iare Tribe, Stanley Haru says the formation of the JV signifies the unity and collective strength of the landowners as they come together to engage in the development process, working together with development partners.

“It is imperative to emphasize that we extend our trust to the Papua LNG project development partners. We believe in their commitment to doing the right thing by us and the broader community, enabling the successful and timely delivery of this project.

The landowners are optimistic that their collaborative efforts will result in a project that meets international standards and contributes positively to the local communities and the nation.