Grand Papua wins travel award

The award recognizes and celebrates the hotel industry worldwide, with votes cast by travellers, guests, and industry players.

This is the third time Grand Papua has entered this competition.

“It is the third year the Grand Papua Hotel has entered the World Travel Awards and we are proud to have been awarded the following: Grand Papua Hotel - Leading Business Hotel – Country Win for Papua New Guinea,” it stated.

The hotel’s General Manager Vic Namasivayam says, “It is another prestigious milestone for the Grand Papua Hotel again this year to be recognized as a world-class upscale hotel providing high-end products and services in Papua New Guinea.”

“We continue to take pride in giving our guests reasons for coming back not only to Grand Papua Hotel but also to Papua New Guinea and Port Moresby – this award is dedicated to all our employees and guests,” Namasivayam added.

Coral Sea Hotels Group General Manager Laigaard Jensen was satisfied with the win.

“All staff and management in Grand Papua Hotel have during the last year gone the extra mile to look after our guests and their safety and I am very pleased we are awarded as a best-in-class property.”