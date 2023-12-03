FPDA presents 2021 Annual Report

As part of meeting statutory requirements, the report provides public disclosure of FPDA's operating and financial activities in 2021.

The performance report is based mostly on the implementation of the annual operational plan and budget.

The results were derived directly from the respective programs and priority projects and were measured against the targets of the annual plan, MTP3, and the Government's medium-term plan III (MTDP Ill).

The key indicators for measurement include the number of farmers contacted, the number of formal SMEs established, the volume of local production and monetary value earned as well as the volume and value of imports.

A total of 10.000 farmers were contacted which was a massive 164 percent increase against the target. Further, about 35.000 tonnes of supply of fresh produce was recorded against the target volume of 27,000.

The Government provided 80 percent of the operational annual budget for the year, which was a decrease by 21 percent compared to the previous budget appropriation.

The expenditure of funds was in line with the work plan and budget of K13.9 miIIion.

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Worinu clarified that the organization experienced growth in its asset base due to capital investments, resulting in increase in the total equity value compared to the previous year.

“M&E reviews were done regularly to ensure there was effective oversight provided on the implementation.”

He further pointed out that in line with the government's medium-term targets and current policies, FPDA annual work plan has focused on delivering on key outputs through strong partnerships with districts, provincial governments and other development partners and investors.

“Networking and partnerships with key stakeholders have been fruitful, and we intend to continue into the future.

FPDA programs were complimented by special projects such as Market for Village Farmers funded by IFAD, and the Training Centre and laboratory facility donated by the Australian Government through the Incentive Fund/DFAT, well as projects funded by Santos PNG Limited and other initiatives.

These projects are expected to generate more opportunities and excitement for the industry.

With the pandemic subsiding, the routine development programs are expected to provide strong support for the implementation of the priority projects.

These projects clearly underpin growth in the horticulture industry consistent with the major components or thematic areas of the 20-year strategic plan.

“Without the support of key government departments and agencies, we would not have achieved what we present.

“We sincerely acknowledge them for their undivided and continued support. Our major partners such as IFAD. DFAT. DDAs.

“Santos and other key stakeholders have demonstrated high level of confidence and commitment as we share the industry's vision.

“We value their contributions. It has been an enriching experience working under the guidance and leadership Of the Board. They must be commended for their loyalty and commitment.

“Colleague managers and staff have been the pillar of our success story, and I want to convey my heartfelt gratitude to them for their tireless efforts.

The hard working farmers and other key players of the horticulture value chain are commended for their contributions to the growth of the industry.

“Prospective investors and potential partners can use the annual report as a guide to make informed decisions.

“We look forward to working closely with them to make a difference for our people and the economy.”

The 2022 Annual Report is currently under audit and will be presented soon.

Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Sergie Beng received the Report and acknowledged the effort by the board under the leadership of chairman Fabian Chow and Mr Worinu.