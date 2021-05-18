ENB Supplies Fresh Food to NCD

Forty bags of fresh produce arrived over the weekend, and was sold at the Gordons market in bulk.

The fresh food supply was made possible through the partnership between the East New Britain Market Authority and Markets Division of the National Capital District Commission.

NCDC Market Manager, Charlie Pengi said fresh produce is critical to achieve healthy outcomes for the city.

“Fresh produces vitamins, minerals, fibre and other nutrients that are important for healthy diet. It helps to reduce the risks of cancer and other diseases. It is part of the Commission’s vision for a healthy city,” said Mr Pengi.

ENB Business Development Manager, Mano Keake was overwhelmed to see all forty bags of fresh produce sold out in less than an hour.

“All forty bags sold out like this tells me that there is high demand of fresh produce here in the city,” said Keake.

He said that is an achievement for the ENB Market Authority through this partnership with NCDC Markets Division.

ENB Market Authority is an initiative of ENB Provincial government.

It vision is to create a conducive environment for local farmers, and link them and their produce, to markets around the country.

Keake said with high demand of fresh produce in the city, they will continue to supply more fresh produce from their province into the city.

“Our supplies will be consistent and will be bigger and better as we go along. We will make it easier where there will be control measures in place so that we help our local farmers sell their produce.

“As market officers under the market run by our provincial authority, we have the responsibility to help our people find their market not only in our town but in other province like here in NCD and even overseas,” said Keake.

He went on and called on governments to chip in to assist with logistics, especially from the garden to the market.

“The fees for transportation are high that most of the farmers can’t afford. This stops them from reaching bigger markets,” said Keake.