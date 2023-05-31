ENB Governor hails Gazelle’s vision

Governor Marum applauded the Fisheries and Mineral Resources Minister and Gazelle MP, Jelta Wong’s, vision, saying he recognises the economic opportunities and moral obligations that lie ahead.

“This is the way forward,” said Marum.

“The power of tourism can create opportunities and drive economic growth in the Gazelle district and complement other industries like agriculture. We are open to all markets and welcome visitors from India, Australia, China, Europe, the Middle East and the United States of America.

“East New Britain offers a unique blend of cultural heritage, natural wonders and warm hospitality to captivate and enrich travelers’ experiences.”

Governor Marum said the invitations to these nations is to embark on a journey to the districts in the province by sea and air and immerse themselves in one of the last authentic cultural frontiers in the world.

“We take great pride in preserving our traditions and showcasing our cultural heritage, offering visitors a truly authentic and enriching experience.”

His support reinforces the unity between the provincial government and the district administrations in driving sustainable industry development.