Empowering Local Workforce

Distinguished speakers included Richard Kassman, Emmanuel Hyest, Sarah Dumbrill, Susil Nelson, and Dr. Evan Shellshear, sharing their expertise on the Papua LNG Project.

The session provided domestic and international businesses with invaluable insights into the ambitious Papua LNG Project led by TEP PNG. Furthermore, it marked the introduction of two pivotal platforms: the Supplier Management Portal (SMP) and the WAN PNG portal.

Papua LNG reaffirmed its commitment to generating employment opportunities for Papua New Guineans, recognizing their indispensable contributions to the project and offering avenues for involvement.

The Supplier Management Portal (SMP) has been specially tailored to benefit local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), potential local suppliers for Papua LNG, and other business organizations. This platform will serve as a crucial tool for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contractors, as well as their subcontractors, facilitating supplier identification and fostering business development.

In tandem with the SMP, the WAN PNG portal has been designed as an inclusive platform, catering to the needs of all Papua New Guineans, including school leavers and young adults. Its primary objective is to guide individuals in accessing relevant skills training, exploring job opportunities, and mapping their skills progression.

By prioritizing the development of the national workforce, the Papua LNG project aims to provide Papua New Guineans with valuable on-the-job experience while identifying areas for upskilling, which the platform will enable.

Notably, the WAN PNG portal showcases Papua LNG's commitment to equal opportunities for disadvantaged and minority groups. Additionally, it seeks to support local landowners throughout the clan documenting and location information period, ensuring their active participation and engagement at each stage of the project.

The Early Works and Infrastructure Project Information Session not only highlights Papua LNG's role in driving economic growth but also emphasizes its dedication to empowering local communities and fostering a skilled workforce that will play a vital role in the nation's long-term development.