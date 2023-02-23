CPL Partners with Madang PHA in pharmacy project

As part of the partnership, CPL Group will build and manage a new City Pharmacy branch on the premises of the Madang Provincial Hospital, as allocated by MaPHA.

Once constructed and opened, the new pharmacy will bring healthcare retail services closer to hospital patients, residents, staff, and the public in surrounding communities. The estimated cost of the project is K2 million.

The MoU signing event was attended by Fidelis Waipma, Madang PHA CEO, Nazar Shaffee, CPL General Manager Finance, and Pradeep Panda, Head of City Pharmacy.

“Having pharmacy services within the hospital is important in terms of providing the best healthcare to our people of Madang. It will mean patients don't have to leave the hospital grounds for access to medicines. We thank CPL for this partnership and hope that by mid-year, the project will be up and running,” said Mr. Waipma.

Mr. Shaffee said, “Today, we see the first step in CPL's commitment to support the people of Madang in obtaining easier access to medicines at the Madang Provincial Hospital. As a business, we appreciate Mr. Waipma and his team for the support and look forward to getting the project going.”

CPL General Manager Finance Pradeep Panda said that this concept was initially set up in Kundiawa with the Provincial Health Authority, and has been positively received with the recently opened City Pharmacy Kundiawa.

“With the second partnership now with MaPHA, we are in talks with other Provincial Health Authorities to roll out similar concepts in their provinces," added Mr. Panda.