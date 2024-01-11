CPL outlets nationwide close

These includes Stop & Shop, as well as City Pharmacy and Hardware Haus shops across the country.

CPL PNG chief executive officer, Navin Raju expressing the gravity of the situation via social media stated: "It has been an absolutely distressing and devastating day experienced by CPL Group and Stop and Shop supermarkets in Port Moresby. Other businesses have suffered the same fate, resulting in significant losses for all the involved business houses."

Despite the challenges faced, Raju expressed gratitude, stating: "CPL Group management would like to sincerely thank the buai sellers of Boroko for their assistance in ensuring the safety of the Boroko SNS Supermarket.

He highlighted the commendable efforts of these vendors who selflessly stood guard with security personnel, protecting the shop during a time of great uncertainty.

Amidst the despair, the CEO noted: "It is truly inspiring to witness the strong sense of community and coexistence between the buai sellers and SNS in Boroko. Amid despair, this small positive note serves as a reminder of good people out there.”

All retail brands under CPL will remain closed until further notice as the company assesses the situation and works towards recovery.