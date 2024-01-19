Contract signed for KPA expansion

The agreement focuses on expanding the status of the academy by providing more experienced and skilled training to young determined Papua New Guineans.

The expansion of the academy includes a new training facility that is to be situated near the PNG LNG Project Plant site at Caution Bay, with a capacity to train 350-400 trainees. The current KPA facility at Idubada can facilitate 80-100 trainees, thus bringing the total number of trainees in a year to 400-500.

KPHL Managing Director Wapu Sonk stated that the expansion of KPA will share the ultimate goal of implementing real-life training environments to create long-term sustainable employment and opportunities for Papua New Guineans. With the availability of mining resources, Mr Sonk is looking to increase the number of Papua New Guineans in the resource-based areas within the country.

“We are passionate about investing in programs and projects that will upskill and develop our young Papua New Guineans so that they are ready for the projects that are coming online now”

“But more importantly, one day we can own, develop and operate our resource development projects at lower operating costs than what we experience today, where capital and skills are imported at a huge cost to the country,” said Mr Sonk.

The construction of the new facility is now underway at the LNG site. It will be used as realistic training providing a more effective way of what trainees are to expect in the working environment whether in mining, marine or petroleum sites.

Site International Operation Managing Director Vern Wills has confirmed that the new facility will be in operation in 2 years, that is to provide all technical training needed for resource extraction not just in Papua New Guinea but on a global scale.

“The new development at Caution Bay will be operational in 2 years and the training offered there will include a number several Site’s unique ‘barrier to entry’ training modules, including underground mine simulation, engineering and electrical services, shut down services, ‘Safe Live Process Environment’ based engineering and leadership programs,” said Mr Wills.