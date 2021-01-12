Career opportunities for young engineers

EMPNG, operator of the PNG LNG project, delivers the program over a three to five year period with training designed to build real-world skills and test graduates by giving them responsibility early in their careers.

The program includes a one-year graduate induction program, site visits and engagement with experienced staff, mentoring on key elements of personal effectiveness, various technical courses as well as on the job training.

Maria Ali, engineering recruiting coordinator at EMPNG, said the graduate engineering recruitment program has successfully delivered training and developed a new generation of Papua New Guinean engineers.

“Our method of hiring graduate engineers directly into a department that aligns with their field of study has seen many Papua New Guineans rising through the ranks to take on supervisory positions,” she stated.

“We remain committed to developing future leaders of EMPNG by offering training programs to

Papua New Guineans that create long-lasting employment opportunities that contribute to the continued success of the PNG LNG Project and the nation as a whole.”

For these three graduates recruited into the program, the start of a new year offers an opportunity to reflect on lessons learned and experience gained in their first year of employment.

Mark Ali

With a degree from the University of Technology in Lae, Mark Ali has used his Bachelor of Mining Engineering to begin his career as a petroleum measurement engineer at EMPNG.

“I have found the program to be both deeply educational and real world driven due to the hands-on nature of the program,” he said. “It has been engaging and provided me with an opportunity to put the theory I learned at university into practice.

“The program also provided me avenues to leverage the vast array of technology, resources and mentoring available at EMPNG. Senior managers, seasoned and highly skilled technicians and the entire team at EMPNG share their time and insights and show genuine care for me and the other graduates in the program. One day I hope to use this knowledge to help EMPNG and my country take on the world’s toughest energy challenges.”

Elijah Lavai

Holding a Bachelor of Engineering with a major in mining engineering from the Papua New Guinea

University of Technology, Elijah Lavai entered the graduate engineering program as a facilities and process surveillance engineer.

“Although I am still in the early stages of my career, I have learned a range of skills, both technical and behavioural.

“I hope to use these skills to complete all of my milestones within the five-year timeframe and progress along the management pathway within EMPNG.

“I know I still have a lot to learn and training to undergo to reach my goal, but the resources available within EMPNG provide unique, once in a lifetime opportunities for those in the program to develop personally and professionally.”

Maygh Ledimo

Upon completing a Bachelor of Engineering from Australia’s Griffith University, Maygh Ledimo joined the operations technical department as an instrumentation and controls engineer.

“Last year has been one of growth. Not only have I learned about working at EMPNG through the graduate program, I have also learned about myself and my potential to become a skilled and competent engineer as well as a contributing member of PNG society.

“Over the next five years, I hope to continue learning in the field of instrumentation and controls engineering, work further on building my management skills and continue to grow and develop at EMPNG.”