Air Niugini continues to provide dangerous goods training

This was required by the International Civil Aviation Organization and International Air Transport Association.

The first batch, were 16 participants from Puma Energy, ExxonMobil, DHL, Pentagon Freight Services, Hi-Lift and Ok Tedi Mining Ltd.

Since the training was conducted using CBTA method, the participants will receive certificates with IATA co-branding, stated Air Niugini’s Non-Technical Training Instructor, Martin Tugano.

“Receiving IATA co-branding certificate means that the training is internationally recognized and adds more value to their current skills and performance at work.

“Air Niugini is the only organization in the country offering Dangerous Goods training to external clients under the airline’s Part 141 training organization and issues certificates and licenses under Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) Civil Aviation Rule (CAR) part 92,” he stated.

Tugano said transporting dangerous goods by air is more restricted due to its change in pressure, temperature and vibration during transport and therefore, personnel shipping dangerous goods by air must know the international and national government regulations for safe transport.

“Training is key in transporting dangerous goods. When shippers competently perform the functions of packing, marking, labelling, documenting, identifying and classifying DG, makes air transport safer.” Tugano said.

He added that the next CBTA training scheduled for 10th to 14th April involving participants from Hevilift Aviation, Porgera Joint Venture, Manolos Aviation and ExxonMobil.