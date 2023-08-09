Bougainvilleans challenged

“This is the question that I had in mind when I stated, under the six-point strategy, a desire for the ABG to get into the practice of long-term visioning and planning so that we can start laying the foundations of a future Bougainville society,” he said.

President Toroama said the Government has already begun the process of nation building through the numerous economic and development endeavours that his government has initiated. This also includes the work being undertaken by the Bougainville Constitutional Planning Commission to craft a new constitution for the Independent Sovereign State of Bougainville. The constitution will look at the creation of the legislature, the judiciary and the executive arms of government for Bougainville.

Furthermore, the Bougainville administration is also focused on the effective delivery of social, economic and governance services for Bougainville.

President Toroama says these are all preparatory activities that the government and the administration have undertaken in the last three years and these activities require proper planning and coordination to achieve their short- and long-term goals.

“As President, I am of the view that it is time to introduce reforms to ensure there is cohesion between the government and administration of Bougainville,” he outlined.

“It is time the government’s vision is clearly articulated by the administration and transformed into tangible development.

“We have no time to waste arguing amongst ourselves and working against the greater vision of this government.

“I urge you all put aside your differences and work towards our common goal, and that is the independence of Bougainville.