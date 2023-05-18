37 apprentices join OTML

The group consists of 19 males and 18 females enrolled in various trades such as auto electrical, carpentry, cabinet making and joinery, electrical, heavy equipment fitter, maintenance fitting and machining, metal fabrication & welding, plumbing, and refrigeration and air-conditioning.

The apprentices will undergo a four-year training program, which includes practical placements within the company, as well as extension and block courses either onsite or through registered institutions in the country. These courses will contribute to their attainment of trade certificates.

Mark Stone, OTML General Manager People and Capability, welcomed the new apprentices and emphasized the importance of safety, discipline, and professional conduct during their training.

He highlighted the OTML values of Safety, Integrity, and Teamwork as guiding principles throughout their apprenticeship journey. Safety was emphasized as the top priority in all activities, with the goal of ensuring that everyone goes home without causing harm to themselves, others, or any equipment.

Lyn Kila, a NATTB Officer, urged the new apprentices to seize the opportunity with OTML and strive to successfully complete the training program.

She reminded them that by signing the contract, they were bound by both NATTB and OTML rules and regulations. Kila stressed the significance of this privilege and its potential for a rewarding career path in life.

Since 1989, about 1,093 apprentices have participated in the OTML Apprenticeship Training Program.