NGOs Partner To Empower Women

Founder of Mama Halpim Mama Foundation, Ruth Undi sealed the partnership of K10, 000 for its office setup.

To witness the occasion was Kagua Erave district administration officer, Ludwig Orapawa, and more than 60 members of the Civil rights movement. Mrs Undi urged the government to empower the women because they are the backbone of the society.

Kagua Erave district was on the spotlight in Sorcery Related Accusations Violence (SARV) when four women were burnt alive and killed last month in the Aiya LLG.

Mrs Undi is targeting and addressing SARV and Gender Based Violence Against Women throughout PNG.

Kagua Erave district administration is the first district in the province to embrace and implement the SHP Women Advocacy Plan presented to the SHP administration during the UN Women forum in Walum, Imbonggu District in November 2021, during the International day of Elimination of Violence Against Women.