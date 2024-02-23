UPNG digitalizing library archive

A Grant Contract Signing Ceremony took place yesterday between the university and the Embassy of Japan under the Library’s digitalization project, to enable the implementation of Bookeye (5 V2) 3D Image Scanner Machine.

The scanner is yet to enter the country. Sponsored by the government of Japan, the scanner is built in such a way that it enables all documents to be scanned and have them archived online.

UPNG Vice Chancellor, Professor Frank Griffin said, the idea of this project was submitted through a proposal by former students who saw the need to have a digitalized archiving system for library documents.

“They challenged us to put the money which resulted in a fundraising drive last year. However, we fell short of meeting the price of the machine. That is why we reached out to the partners (and) the Japanese government came on board to assist,” he said.

Griffin said the library archive has significant documents not just for the university but of prominent people dating back decades.

“Therefore, with the inception of this latest technology, important documents in the library will be kept safer,” he said.

He said the significant aspect of this technology is that when information is stored online, it enables easy access by logging in to the library’s online system.

The Vice Chancellor added that the system will also make research easier instead of manually searching for books.

Professor Griffin thanked the people and government of Japan for this significant support to their learning.

Japan’s Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Nobuyuki Watanabe said, libraries are a pivotal department in every country. They protect and safeguard important information for that country, including its history.

UPNG Collection Librarian, Karen Karo said, the new technology will help the library digitalize cultural, historical and academic documents for future use.