Partnership with global tech giant

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey met with AWS’ Australian-based executive team in Port Moresby on Monday.

The meeting was facilitated by PNG technology firm, NiuPay Limited, who are partnered with Amazon Web Services, and are working closely with a range of PNG Government departments as well as State Owned Enterprises.

The partnership with AWS supports their ongoing e-government projects and will be instrumental in driving innovation and enabling new digital services for the citizens of Papua New Guinea.

“This close engagement with AWS and their partner, NiuPay, will empower more public and private institutions, innovative start-ups and PNG companies to deliver built-for-the-cloud applications that help fuel economic development across the country,” stated the Treasurer.

“Cloud technology is at the heart of the PNG government’s digital transformation program, and their approach highlights the importance of setting a strong course for cloud adoption and leading by example to re-invent citizen services.”

Ling-Stuckey said this is the first time a technology company of this size has directly engaged with the Government of PNG.

“Amazon is one of the world’s largest companies and a leader in this digital space. Their support of ongoing and upcoming e-government projects through their partner, NiuPay, will accelerate our digital transformation and is an incredible vote of confidence that we are moving our government platforms in the right direction,” he said.

For Papua New Guinean students and educators, AWS are also planning to extend their educate program into the PNG market.

AWS Educate provides its users with no cost access to learning content and AWS services designed to build knowledge and skills in cloud computing.

It is used in more than 200 countries and territories and connects 2,400 institutions, over 10,000 educators, and hundreds of thousands of students.

Through AWS Educate, students and educators have access to content and programs developed to upskill for careers in growing fields such as cloud computing. Another first of its kind for PNG.

“In a rapidly changing digital environment, I am very encouraged by the moves to support our education and digital infrastructure though strong partners like Amazon. The digital future is looking bright for PNG and the Marape Government is working hard to ensure that these cutting edge technologies are available to the government and the people of Papua New Guinea,” added Ling-Stuckey.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the market leader in Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service for cloud ecosystems.

The subsidiary of Amazon is widely recognised as an industry leader in data security.

Their solutions are centred on cloud technologies and designed to meet the most stringent security requirements in the world. Their infrastructure is monitored 24x7 by world-class security experts to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data.

(Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and NiuPay CEO, James Inglis, after their briefing on Monday)