Mt Hagen to host DICT regional workshop

The workshop is set for the 25th and 26th July, 2023 NS will be held at the Highlander Hotel. It is aimed at raising awareness about DICT’s policies, plans and objectives. Digital Technological Officers (DTO) and other stakeholders will attend.

Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Steven Matainaho is urging DTOs’, IT managers, or representatives appointed by the district administrators to attend this two-day workshop.

“The consultative workshop is important because it will help the government bureaucrats as well as relevant stakeholders to be informed on the digital government services, Digital Government Act 2022 and to align their provincial and local level government programs and activities according to the digital Government standards and relevant policies.

“Some of these standards which will be included in the workshop are; domain name standards, website standards, email standards and cyber security standards.

“The policies will include; PNG Digital Transformation Policy 2020, media policy, data and governance policy and other related policies,” Matainaho said.

Similar workshops have been conducted for the Southern Region in Alotau, for New Guinea Islands in Kokopo and Momase in Madang and Lae respectively.