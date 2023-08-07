LCCI warns of ransomware attacks

Ransomware is a malware that encrypts or locks files before demanding payment from users or organisations for decryption.

LCCI has noted an increase in business systems being hacked by ransomware, with demands of payment and other things.

“There are cases where major businesses have lost all – and l mean all – their data and records and are locked out, forcing them to revert to a fully manual system whilst having to rebuild their data and system,” said LCCI president, John Byrne.

“This is not an isolated case.

“One Lae business was held to ransom recently but has a rigid daily backup routine and protected themselves.

“We recommend that you ensure a backup process is part of your daily regime and beware the hackers and ransomware.”

Having an updated antivirus, or antimalware or anti-ransomware software, can prevent many types of ransomware.