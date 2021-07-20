Keep your phone storage optimized with Billo

BILLO is the best thing to happen to your phone, leaving you to do away with other expensive exercises. It solves your need to free up space on your devices whilst providing additional storage so you never have to worry about deleting those extra special kodak moments, nor lose your files in the event you lose your phone.

Since Billo’s introduction through Digicel PNG, customers are now able to save everything they capture and want to save in their devices. With Billo you can free up space by backing up all your memories to make room for even more precious moments. Billo also conveniently saves all your contacts by backing them up just in case you lose your phone or it is stolen.

This app provides wonderful functions aside from freeing up space in your device. With the Smart and Secure Login, Billo provides an added layer of security with two-factor authentication, depending on the model of your phone.

Billo is easy to use with great features you can follow such as archiving your favourite Facebook and Instagram images, to editing them with the PhotoPick analysis tool.

Therefore, if you love to take endless selfies and family pics, or have files that you do not want to lose, Billo is the app for you. It creates automatic stories, collages and videos that you can easily share with friends and family.

Billo comes with a free 5GB storage space upon installation.

Download now to get 400MB of mobile data free.

Click here to download Billo: https://bit.ly/billoapp