Free internet for rural district

This is another major milestone achievement for the district.

The VSAT was installed at Tomau 2 ward to provide internet access to the local area.

Located in the old CDA building in the Beretemba area, the satellite site will offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses in the area, bringing them access to the world of online communication, information and opportunities.

“We are thrilled to bring internet access to this community,” said Junior Walolo, local ward leader and aspiring entrepreneur.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to participate in the online world and all the benefits it has to offer.”

The satellite site is opened to the public and will offer a range of services, including internet browsing, email, online education and job training resources.

With the help of local public servants, the ward steering committee had an awareness program on how to log on and explore online using the facility. Safety online was a key message shared during the awareness.

Community members are encouraged to stop by and see what the satellite site has to offer.