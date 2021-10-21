Digicel’s GoLoud Stream To Win Promo

Each week, three lucky winners will receive a Weekly Prime Bundle consisting of a week pass of free onnet calls, SMS and data. All the participating entries will go into the major draw at the end of each month to win K1000 cash prize money.

Since the launch, there have been 12 lucky winners who walked away with a weekly combo giveaway and one major cash prize winner.

The major cash draw of K1000 for the month of August was drawn on 24 September and the lucky winner was Shirley Dua of Mt.Hagen.

“I was really happy when I got the call because I have tried a few of Digicel’s promotions and this time I was lucky, and with my win I want to spend it with my children,” said Shirley.

Every time a user launches the app and streams for 5 minutes, a pop up notification is shown on the screen. The user is then required to send that screenshot to the BiP TVWAN Channel to enter into the promotion.

The pop up notification contains the necessary instructions on how to enter into the promotion.

Here are the steps on how to enter:

Stream a radio station or podcast for 5 minutes or more; Screenshot the pop up notification that appears on your phone when streaming; Send the screenshot with your full name and mobile number to the TVWAN Action BiP Channel/ page.

It is important for users to have the GoLoud app and the Bip app installed on their device in order to take part in this promotion.