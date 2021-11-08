West Ham: Should David Moyes' side now be considered genuine title contenders?

The Hammers stunned Liverpool on Sunday to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side in the table heading into the international break.

There is, of course, still a long way to go but after 11 games, David Moyes' side are looking the real deal and fully deserving of their place among the usual suspects.

West Ham forward Pablo Fornals, who scored in the 3-2 win against the Reds, sees no reason to put any limits on their aspirations this season.

Asked if they can win the title, he told BBC Sport: "I don't know. It is too early to say. But fighting for each game as we did today, why not dream?"

So, just how far can they go this season?

West Ham missed out on a top-four finish by just two points last season but rather than that campaign being a blip, they have instead built on it.

Since taking charge two years ago, Moyes has turned the Hammers from a side languishing in the bottom half of the table to one that deserves its current place in the top three.

Their progress has been particularly impressive in 2021. They have amassed 65 points in the Premier League so far this year - only reigning Premier League champions Manchester City (80) and reigning European champions Chelsea (66) have earned more.

Key to that impressive form has been the combination of having a disciplined defence as well as pace and skill on the counter to pick teams off.

They are also the Premier League's set-piece specialists. Two of their three goals against Liverpool came from such situations. Under Moyes, West Ham have scored 32 Premier League goals from set-pieces, five more than any other side.

But despite their eye-catching results, Moyes is not getting too carried away just yet.

"I want to be really positive all the time, I would like to say that is what we can do but I don't see that at the moment," he said when asked if his side are title contenders.

"We missed out on Champions League football by two points - so why can we not be there?

"We are not getting carried away but it is feeling good at the moment."

