'System needs a change': Storm star calls for change as Justin Olam misses out on centre of the year honours

Olam, 27, has endured a standout season with Melbourne, who are one win away from back-to-back grand final appearances.

Just last month, rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns declared Olam "the best centre in the world" on the back of his form this year.

But the Papua New Guinean wasn't nominated for the centre of the year honours announced last night, despite scoring 12 tries and notching 10 assists this season. The winner will be revealed next Monday as part of the Dally M Team of the Year.

Olam's snubbing for the honour drew the ire of his star teammate Cameron Munster, who took to Instagram to vent his frustrations with the NRL.

"I'm not usually one for a rant, but pretty disappointed my PNG brother Justin Olam didn't even get nominated for centre of the year!" Munster posted on Instagram.

"He's easily a top three centre.

"Don't come at me. The system needs a change, NRL."

Munster's outrage then became a hot topic on social media as pundits expressed disappointment in the snubbing.

Source: Channel Nine's NRL