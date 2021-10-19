PNG face Scotland

PNG appeared to have been overwhelmed by the occasion losing two of their batters at the top of the order without adding to their tallies.

Scotland are on a high, and a win today could take them a step closer to the Super 12s.

For PNG the realization can be disconcerting, but it's the reality of the format; only two teams from the pool can qualify into the next round.

Both sides have been in Oman for over a month. There's a sense of familiarity now, with Scotland and PNG having played each other in two 50-over matches and a T20I in the last three weeks alone. Scotland won comfortably each time but are aware of the fickle nature of the format. All PNG need is to look to their opponents, who toppled in-form Bangladesh on Sunday, for inspiration.

Both sides need their batters to fire. In their opening game, PNG lost two wickets for no runs, while Scotland stuttered to 53 for 6. Where Scotland did remarkably well, though, was in trying to remain positive in good batting conditions, instead of being bogged down by the scorecard, with Chris Greaves and Mark Watt leading the turnaround.

PNG were in an excellent position to up the tempo courtesy a half-century stand between Assad Vala and Charles Amini, but couldn't find the finishing kick against Oman, hurtling to a 129 which they felt was at least 25 short. With the ball, they couldn't work up any rhythm and were let down by the fielders. Tonight calls for a massive lift for the Barras if they are to remain alive in the competition.

The match will be live and exclusive on Digicel TVWan Action from 8pm tonight.