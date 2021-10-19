NSL plans update

As per the current new measures all public gatherings of more than 20 people including sporting activities are being restricted until the 30th of October, 2021.

PNG Football Association (PNGFA) Competition Director Rooje Suwae said while its business as usual in the office, all 14 teams in the NSL have suspended training in compliant with current new restrictions in place due to the alarming surge of COVID-19 in the country.

Suwae said while teams in the Southern and Northern Confederates are being regularly updated on weekly basis, PNGFA in the meantime has written to the Deputy Pandemic Controllers office seeking approval to recommence its NSL competition on the 6th of November, 2021.

Director Suwae said with only 4 rounds of regular matches remaining before they have finals, teams are being encouraged to remain patient and stay focused for the next remaining week.