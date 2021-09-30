18 U19 cricketers selected

National talent identification manager, Rodney Maha, is very excited about the potential of the squad.

“With our help over the next three months, teaching these raw talents about nutrition, strength and conditioning, and working on their cricket skills, I am confident our team will make PNG proud,” Maha said.

“Take note of these names. There are future stars in this team that will play for the Barras.”

All the squad members have had their first COVID-19 vaccination shot and started the process for getting passports in preparation for when they make the final 15-man travelling squad.