18 U19 cricketers selected

National talent identification manager, Rodney Maha, is very excited about the potential of the squad.
“With our help over the next three months, teaching these raw talents about nutrition, strength and conditioning, and working on their cricket skills, I am confident our team will make PNG proud,” Maha said.
“Take note of these names. There are future stars in this team that will play for the Barras.”
All the squad members have had their first COVID-19 vaccination shot and started the process for getting passports in preparation for when they make the final 15-man travelling squad.
|
NAME
|
REGION
|
MODE OF SKILL
|
Malcolm Aporo
|
Central
|
Right hand batter/right arm leg spinner
|
Katenalaki Singi Ahioma
|
Milne Bay
|
Right hand batter/right arm medium pace
|
Christopher Kilapat
|
POM
|
Right hand batter
|
Sigo Kelly
|
Lae
|
Right hand batter
|
Boio Ray
|
POM
|
Right hand batter
|
Junior Morea
|
POM
|
Right arm medium pace
|
John Kariko
|
POM
|
Right arm medium pace
|
Peter Karoho
|
POM
|
Right hand batter/wicket keeper
|
Patrick Nou
|
POM
|
Right hand batter/right arm off spinner
|
Rason Kevau
|
POM
|
Right hand batter/right arm medium pace
|
Barnabas Maha
|
POM
|
Right hand batter
|
Ryan Ani
|
POM
|
Right hand batter/right arm medium pace
|
Gata Mika
|
POM
|
Left arm medium pace
|
Aue Oru
|
POM
|
Right arm medium fast
|
Karoho Kevau
|
POM
|
Right arm medium pace
|
Api Ila
|
Central
|
Right arm medium pace
|
Vele Varuko
|
Central
|
Right arm medium pace/right hand batter
|
Toua Boe
|
POM
|
Left arm medium pace