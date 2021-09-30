 

18 U19 cricketers selected

BY: Loop Sports
07:59, September 30, 2021
Eighteen young male cricket players have now been selected to compete in the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies in January 2022.

National talent identification manager, Rodney Maha, is very excited about the potential of the squad. 

“With our help over the next three months, teaching these raw talents about nutrition, strength and conditioning, and working on their cricket skills, I am confident our team will make PNG proud,” Maha said.

“Take note of these names. There are future stars in this team that will play for the Barras.”

All the squad members have had their first COVID-19 vaccination shot and started the process for getting passports in preparation for when they make the final 15-man travelling squad.

NAME

REGION

MODE OF SKILL

Malcolm Aporo

Central

Right hand batter/right arm leg spinner

Katenalaki Singi Ahioma

Milne Bay

Right hand batter/right arm medium pace

Christopher Kilapat

POM

Right hand batter

Sigo Kelly

Lae

Right hand batter

Boio Ray

POM

Right hand batter

Junior Morea

POM

Right arm medium pace

John Kariko

POM

Right arm medium pace

Peter Karoho

POM

Right hand batter/wicket keeper

Patrick Nou

POM

Right hand batter/right arm off spinner

Rason Kevau

POM

Right hand batter/right arm medium pace

Barnabas Maha

POM

Right hand batter

Ryan Ani

POM

Right hand batter/right arm medium pace

Gata Mika

POM

Left arm medium pace

Aue Oru

POM

Right arm medium fast

Karoho Kevau

POM

Right arm medium pace

Api Ila

Central

Right arm medium pace

Vele Varuko

Central

Right arm medium pace/right hand batter

Toua Boe

POM

Left arm medium pace
18 U19 cricketers
Cricket World Cup
