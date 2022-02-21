Yore Awarded Women’s Leadership Scholarship

The CWLP scholarship offers women in sport in the Commonwealth access to cutting-edge opportunities that empowers women to become leaders within their sport and community on their development journeys to being role models and agents of change to guide the next generation of women in sport.

This program will support participants to not only clarify their leadership ambitions and recognise their leadership strengths but importantly broaden the understanding of their roles in supporting equality within the Commonwealth Sports Movement.

As part of the course requirement, Yore will be required to complete a 1-year personal development plan.

Yore, who is employed with the PNG Sports Foundation, under its High Performance Sports, as a Performance Manager, managing an integrated system that provides support to 13 diverse disciplines. Yore manages and provides oversight to ensure that the 200 plus athletes that access the HP Gym 2-3 times week access leading specialist services to reach peak performance.

PNGCGA Secretary-General, Auvita Rapilla congratulated Yore on behalf of the organisation & Executive Board.

"The PNGCGA is delighted to receive this exciting news this week and duly congratulates Yore on the success of her application and achievement, of being awarded the scholarship and to join the recipients across the Commonwealth as the Cohort of 2022.

"We wish her all the best in the program and as a thriving young leader, we have no doubt that she will be successful in her endeavours building her career and leadership in sport,” Rapilla said.

Yore expressed her gratitude for the support from PNGCGA for her successful nomination and looks forward to working with her mentors in guiding her journey to be a strong role model and agent of change promoting equality in communities and sport.