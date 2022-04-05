Women’s Soccer Team Off To Tri-Nations

Hosted by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) the series will see Papua New Guinea play both hosts, Singapore and fellow invitees Seychelles between April 4-11.

The FAS Tri-Series 2022 is intended to help the Lionesses gain international match experience ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam that will start later on May 12.

The series will see the 49th ranked Papua New Guinea play its first international opponents since the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa where they won their fifth successive gold medal.

The PNG Women’s squad for Tri-Nations Series are:

Margaret Joseph (Bara FC),

Kesai Katome (Bara FC),

Charlie Marip (Bara FC),

Fidelma Watpore (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Lucy Maino (Port Moresby Strikers FC),

Lavina Hola (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Yvonne Gabong (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Rayleen Bauelua (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Ramona Padio (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Asaiso Gossie (Goroka University),

Faith Kasiray (NCD Hekari United FC),

Shalom Waida (NCD Hekari United FC), Rumona Morris (NCD Hekari United FC),

Sonia Embahe (NCD Hekari United FC),

Marie Kaipu (NCD Hekari United FC),

Meagan Gunemba (Poro FC),

Olivia Upaupa (Tusbab Laidamon FC),

Isabella Natera (Tusbab Laidamon FC), Sagude Zale (Tusbab Laidamon FC),

Joan Uttie.

On Friday, April 8, PNG takes on Seychelles at the Jalan Besar Stadium, with the kick-off time at 8.30pm local (10.30pm PNG)

On April 11, PNG meets Singapore at the Jalan Besar Stadium, with the match to kick-off at 8.30pm local (10:30 PNG Time).