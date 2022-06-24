Wisil and Topal strike gold again for Papua New Guinea at Pacific Mini Games

After winning the women’s 100m title on Tuesday (June 21), the 34-year-old sprinter teamed up with Adrine Monagi, Isila Apkup and Leonie Beu to claim relay gold in a time of 45.85 secs.

They powered to victory, beating New Caledonia who were almost three seconds back in 48.50, while hosts Northern Mariana Islands clocked 53.98 for bronze.

It was another strong day for Papua New Guinea in athletics as they achieved five more gold medals to add to their impressive haul.

Daniel Baul topped a Papua New Guinea one-two in the men’s 400m hurdles, winning in 52.33 ahead of Ephraim Lerkin who came home in 52.81.

Jireh Westerlund of Samoa completed the podium in 57.17.

Papua New Guinea also claimed the top two spots in the men’s 400m with Shadrick Tansi beating Emmanuel Wanga to the gold medal.

Tansi finished in 47.90 as Wanga collected silver in 48.18 and Samuela Railoa earned bronze in 48.59.

Mary Tenge was another Papua New Guinea gold medallist on the track as she crossed the finish line in 11:50.24 to seal top spot in the women’s 300m steeplechase.

Annie Topal of Papua New Guinea backed up her women’s long jump title by winning the triple jump crown after producing a leap of 12.73 metres.

Rellie Kaputin had to settle for silver again behind Topal as she jumped 12.40m, while Manuella Gavin of New Caledonia won bronze with 11.98m.

Loan Ville of New Caledonia denied Topal a hat-trick of titles as she bagged women’s 400m hurdles gold in 1:02.02.

Topal came second in 1:09.80, with Lucie Turpin of New Caledonia finishing third in 1:10.43.

Charlize Goody of Australia triumphed in the women’s discus throw with 43.58m as Loveleina Wong-Sang of French Polynesia claimed silver with 37.59m and ʻAta Maama Tuutafaiva of Tonga secured bronze with 37.02m.

The men’s 5,000m title was won by Ben Zorgnotti of French Polynesia in 15:35.39 as the other two podium places went to Siune Kagl of Papua New Guinea and Yeshnil Karan of Fiji who clocked 15:36.66 and 15:37.15 respectively.

Fiji emerged victorious from the men’s 4x100m relay, taking gold in 41.17 as Samoa finished second in 41.51 and Papua New Guinea came third in 41.77.

Story first published on: insidethegames.biz