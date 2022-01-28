Walters: Defense Key In Race For No.6 Jersey

One of the big talking points in the lead-up to the blockbuster Round 1 clash with the Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night, March 11, is which Bronco out of Tyson Gamble, Albert Kelly, Billy Walters and Ezra Mam will fill the five-eighth role.

All four are worthy candidates and today Walters revealed the most important criteria coaching staff are looking at when it comes to finalising the halves partnership.

“Everyone will get a fair opportunity to show their skills through the trials particularly for the No.6 jumper … the No.14 as well, and there are some outside backs jostling for positions as well, so it’s a good healthy competitive environment,” said Walters.

“We are looking at that No.6 from a defensive point of view and who can defend best there I think that will be the person who gets the job.

“It’s a key position to defend and a lot rests on them getting their decision right, and once they get that decision right getting their body in front and making the tackle because that spot in any game and in any team is a target for opposition teams.”

Walters was quizzed by reporters about the preseason efforts of new wing signing Jordan Pereira.

“His training has been immaculate, he’s got a great attitude and he has really jumped out of the ground for us,” said Walters.

“We knew Jordan was a good player but we didn’t see a lot of him in the NRL last year ... but from what I’ve seen so far from him in the preseason he has been really good. Lots of energy and lots of quality in his work as well.”

Walters also spoke about the candidates for the starting spot at hooker with incumbent Jake Turpin and emerging rake Cory Paix training strongly in the No.9 role.

“Turps has got the inside running at the moment but Paixy has been doing some great stuff at training, he has good speed and acceleration and got some NRL time at the end of last year,” said Walters.

Walters said the Broncos had better depth across the NRL squad heading into the 2022 season, which would be even more important with the uncertainty of COVID in terms of player availability.

“They are good headaches to have – we have got some improved depth this year particularly in our outside backs and middle forwards,” said Walters.

“I’m really happy with trials just around the corner – we are doing a lot of 13-on-13 and seeing some really positive signs taking our good training habits into that match play.

“The third trial will be the big one for us … we’ll use that last one as our main preparation for Round 1.

“COVID is impacting all the clubs ... so you could be playing QCup one week and then playing NRL the next. I’m sure that the decision makers at the NRL head office will take care of that and accommodate that.”

Story first published on broncos.com.au

Link to original story