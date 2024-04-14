Wabo bags win against former team

Wabo put his words into action on Saturday in Port Moresby, steering the Vipers to a 22-16 win over 2023 runner-up, Bintangor Goroka Lahanis in the season opener.

Having a good resume both as a player and coach, Wabo always could pick the best team that can get the job done at the end of the day. In the post-match interview, Wabo didn’t hide his intentions. He is up for the job and ready to deliver results for the Pride of the city franchise, Port Moresby Vipers.

Responding to the question that he could steer the Vipers to finals this year, Wabo said, “Of course. My aim and goal this year is to bring back the city pride to Vipers.”

Commenting on the game against his former team, Wabo said his side started slow in the first half with some sloppy play but picked up well as game momentum built on later in the match.

Wabo added, “It was scrappy and struggle to win. I am just happy with the second-half performance the buys put in. First-half, we were struggling with the combination and all these so I am happy with the result.”

Wabo admitted that there are areas his side have to work on. He said the players’ combination hasn’t clicked yet but he is expecting the experienced boys to put in the effort in those areas to get the team on the roll.

The Port Moresby Vipers Captain Gilmore Paul, while appreciating the challenge from the men from the Eastern Highlands, the Vipers have work to do to get better.

“I think we need to work on many areas of our game if we want to make it through to the finals.”

The Vipers meet Asila Waghi Tumbe in round two of the competition next weekend.