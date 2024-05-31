Inflation concerns demonstrated

He brought in tinned fish, a packet of rice, a packet of noodles and a packet of biscuit, the basic food supply consumed everyday by grassroots, which now cost higher in recent times.

“What fiscal initiatives has the government undertaken in the last five years to make these items affordable for our people?

“If not, what new initiatives do you have to make these items affordable to our mothers working hard through their market tables every day in order to buy (these items) and feed their children?

“If you have no immediate plans, or if you do have plans, could you tell our hardworking mother sitting (behind) market tables when you expect to. Is it end of this year? Next year or the year after? When do you expect these items to be affordable,” the East Sepik Governor asked.

Governor Bird also raised concerns on the minimum wages rate ordinary citizens get in a fortnight compared to the rising prices of goods. He asked the government to outline their plans in addressing this issue.

“In 2019 when we came into government and when you were installed as Prime Minister, the lowest earning income Papua New Guineans, were earning K3.50 an hour, and that equates to K28 per day. Even now, five years later, our lowest income earners are making K28 a day,” he said.

Prime Minister James Marape, in response admitted that the Government is aware of the rising cost of goods in the country and has introduced measures to help the people. He also blamed the Covid-19 pandemic on the rise in inflation in the country.

Mr Marape said in Tokpisin, “Mipla klia lo hardship blong ol manmeri long ples too.” (We are also aware of the hardship faced by our people in the village.)

“Mi klia olsem wanpla prais blong bisket i go antap,” he said. (I am aware when the price of a biscuit goes up.)

“But when you look at the aggregate figure of inflation to the economy, that’s the long term running average. We have not been incognizant to the fact that it is tough times out there.

“What can we do when Covid 19 shut down the global economy? That created and exacerbated double-digit inflation elsewhere. You look at Argentina for example. Two-hundred per cent inflation. That’s the case in point,” the Prime Minister said.

However, in a media conference earlier this week, PANGU Pati member and Member for Kandep Don Polye put on record that the rise in cost of goods in the country had nothing to do with global inflation. He said it is an internal economic issue.

“Inflation is on the rise and it is not caused by the rise in war or external pressures. It is caused within (PNG),” Polye said.

“Look at the graphs of treasury. The inflation is caused within Papua New Guinea.”