Comeback kings: Parra power past Sharks as stars return in style

In his first game since Round 3, Moses had his fingerprints all over the much-needed victory with a try assist, 82 run metres and five goals while Gutherson ran for 279 metres.

On the back of a fumble by Gutherson on his own goal line the Sharks struck first through Sione Katoa in the fifth minute after slick passing from halves Braydon Trindall and Daniel Atkinson.

Six minutes later the home side hit back when centre Will Penisini brushed aside opposing number Kayal Iro to cross wide out before Maika Sivo strolled over on the right side and the Eels led 10-4.

Come the 24th minute and Sivo had a double after the Eels chose to run the ball on the last and Kelma Tuilagi and Russell combined to create space for the Fijian flyer. Moses converted from the sideline for a 16-4 lead.

The Sharks struck back in the 34th minute with a long range try started and finished by fullback Will Kennedy in concert with Ronaldo Mulitalo, the two speedsters covering 95 metres to get their team back within six at the break.

A powerful charge by Junior Paulo in the 48th minute helped the Eels extend their lead after the Sharks had been pinged for a crusher tackle and three consecutive six-again calls before their defence cracked.

The Eels cranked up the pressure through a pinpoint Moses kick from 35 metres out to earn a repeat set and a high tackle penalty against Trindall gave the Eels No.7 an easy shot to push the score out to 24-10.

With 22 minutes to play it was Moses showing what the Eels had been missing for the past eight games, darting down a short side and putting Bailey Simonsson away for Parra's fifth try to make it 28-10.

The Sharks worked their way upfield in the 62nd minute and Atkinson showed plenty of strength to get over for his first try of the season which Trindall converted to cut the margin to 12.

Four minutes later the ladder leaders were in again when Katoa made it a double after superb lead-up work by Braden Hamlin-Uele and Jesse Ramien.

Having pulled to within six points the Sharks came up with a simple error from the kick-off and Dylan Brown made them pay with a slashing solo try to ensure the Eels would snap their five-game losing streak.

The Sharks have now lost two on the trot and conceded 76 points in the process, giving the Panthers to leapfrog them into first on the ladder with a win over the Dragons.

Match Snapshot

Eels winger Maika Sivo has scored 13 tries in his past eight NRL games.

Eels back-rower Bryce Cartwright left the field in the 36th minute for a HIA which he passed.

The Sharks completed 34 of 38 sets at 89 per cent while the Eels completed at 83 per cent.

Sharks fullback Will Kennedy ran for 212 metres and had nine tackle breaks.

Sharks winger Sione Katoa celebrated his 100th NRL appearance with a try double.

Eels centre Will Penisini ran for 184 metres and had six tackle breaks.

The Eels came up with 19 offloads to the Sharks' seven.

Eels props Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard combined for 328 metres from 30 runs.

Eels hooker Brendan Hands worked himself to a standstill with 55 tackles.

Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo made 211 running metres and had nine tackle breaks.

Play of the Game

With the Eels setting up a 12-point lead and asserting their authority it was Will Kennedy and Ronaldo Mulitalo who combined to give the Sharks the perfect hitback in the 34th minute. Kennedy caught a ball five metres out from his own line and headed to the left and beating two tackles before picking up Mulitalo in support. The winger used his speed and swerve to evade two more defenders before finding his fullback in support to finish off a spectacular try.

What They Said

"The confidence Mitch and Gutho give everyone else, their talk, you could tell in the warm-up, and there was a noticeable difference just in training. That's why Gutho's the captain and that's why Mitch is the halfback. That's what they bring. Really happy for them. Gutho's come back early from his injury, we weren't expecting him, so it's been a huge effort by them. It's Mitch's kicking game and his direction that we missed. He's a dominant personality and that's why he's a halfback. He's a complete package. He's one of the best kickers in the competition and we get confidence out of that." - Eels interim coach Trent Barrett

"Flat performance by us. We got jumped on energy. They put us on the back foot straight off the bat. Some poor defensive lapses. It was uncomfortable to watch. We created a bit of movement back our way at the start of the second half but again we let ourselves down with back field errors, penalties, six-agains, and poor focus and poor details. No excuses, it was a flat performance. We have longer turnaround now and we need to get some energy back into them and prepare a bit better than this week and get after it." - Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon

What's Next

The Eels have a 10-day break before facing the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium in the annual June long weekend clash. Back-rower J'maine Hopgood will look to back up five days after making his Origin debut.

The Sharks head to Brisbane to face the Broncos on Saturday night in Round 14 and will be hoping Nicho Hynes and Cam McInnes can back up from Blues Origin duty.