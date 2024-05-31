Melbourne Rebels to miss 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season after Rugby Australia announcement

A statement from Rugby Australia (RA) said the application from the consortium hoping to take over the Rebels to participate in next year's competition was unsuccessful and "did not demonstrate sufficient financial viability".

"Since the Rebels’ inaugural year in 2011, [the club] has not been independently financially sustainable despite significant additional investment by RA over and above committed club grant," the statement from RA read.

"There is nothing in the consortium’s proposal which demonstrates with sufficient certainty that this will change."

The news comes as the club, currently seventh on the ladder, are preparing for their first finals campaign in 14 years in the competition.

Rebels and Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou posted on social media that he was heartbroken by the news.

Speaking after the meeting with RA, Rebels general manager Nick Stiles said the news was "very raw" and "very disappointing".

"We've been thrown a lot this year and we've produced the best season. We've become the greatest Rebels team ever and it's something the group is proud of," he said.

"We're the sporting capital of the world and not to have a professional Super Rugby side here in the state is hard to believe."

He said the players had been left devastated.

"You're competitors. You want to leave a legacy, you want to compete at the best and the highest levels and they've had that ripped away from them," he said.

Straight after the meeting, players headed to the airport to catch a flight to Fiji for their next game.

Stiles said despite the news, players were determined to chase results because "winning is a legacy and they want to leave a legacy".

He did, however, raise concerns for the families of those impacted by the decision.

"We've got a lot of players with wives and children and it's the welfare and wellbeing of those partners that I'm probably worried about right now," Stiles said.

He said the club was working with Rugby Australia in next steps and potential redeployment of players but also raised concerns for the future of the sport.

"We've provided multiple players coming through the pathway now into the Australian Wallabies and Wallaroos as well," he said.

"To think now that's going to be jeopardised is something that cuts us all greatly."

Stiles said former directors "believe they have some really strong legal cases" and he expects the matter to end up before the courts.

He said a decision still hadn't been made on the Super Rugby women's side.

The club, meanwhile, released a statement thanking fans for their support.

Melbourne have been in voluntary administration since January with debts owed to creditors exceeding $23 million including an $11.5 million debt to the tax office.

RA cut staff and took over player and coaching payments for the season, with the Rebels handing over their competition licence.

A private consortium put forward a plan to fund the club until 2030, which was supported by the administrator but RA and the ATO voted against the deal at the creditors' meeting.

But it was contingent on RA handing back the licence which they have chosen not to do.

RA said that as the identity of the consortium members had not been disclosed to them, it could not fully assess their credentials.

"RA does not take this decision lightly, however it must act in the best interests of the game and its stakeholders, and to provide certainty for the Rebels' players and staff, and all Super Rugby clubs in planning for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season," the statement read.

"Given the lack of detail made available to RA … RA has determined that there is an unacceptable level of risk associated with entering into a Participation Agreement with this Consortium for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season."

RA chairman Phil Waugh said credit needed to go to the players. who have continued to perform despite the uncertainty facing the club, while committing to rugby union's continued presence in Victoria.

"The focus right now is on supporting the impacted staff and players at the Rebels," he said.

"We have a plan that will ensure rugby has a strong future in Victoria – the infrastructure and the systems remain unchanged despite the change to the professional game in 2025, and we will continue to look for opportunities to increase that investment in the game in Victoria.

"As Australian Rugby evolves, we will consider the game's professional footprint, and how it best serves the game and Super Rugby."

Original article by ABC News