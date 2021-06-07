Vipers Take The Win

Vipers secured their first win on home soil with a 16 points win defeating the Kimber Cutters 6.

The second match of the 2021 in the Digicel Cup Competition was between the Kimbe Cutters and Port Moresby Vipers was tough match as both teams locked horns in the first half.

Vipers where too good to make a first impression on home soil stepping their mark to score the first try with conversion unsuccessful.

The Kimbe men changed their game plan and managed to score the first try get in the gap to score their first try and to lead by 6 points.

But with Vipers tightened their defense and went in with a scored try just before half time to lead in 10 points.

In the seconds half, both teams paid close attention on their defense but Vipers proved too strong to score one more try to win 16-6.