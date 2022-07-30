Vipers Ready For Gurias

The heat is on for the Digicel Cup rugby league competition with another triple header set for this weekend in Port Moresby.

The Vipers-Gurias clash was initially scheduled for tomorrow, 30th July in Kokopo but relocated to the Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby as part of the triple header.

As the competition heads into the business end of the season with five matches remaining, Vipers have slipped back into the top 6 after last week’s win over Mt Hagen Eagles.

The Vipers will be under pressure to better their position against a well-placed Gurias squad, who sit on second place.

Vipers are under the control of former Wigmen coach, Andrew Andiki, who has a huge task ahead to lead his team to at least win more than 50 percent of the remaining five games to secure a semi finals play off.

The onus is on halves combination of Karis Peter in (7) and Yunny Patrick in (6) to provide some direction for the team across the park with good game management through the middle.

From dummy half Brian Gispe will be calling the shorts for their forwards led by skipper Fedro Gene, Stanton Albert, youngsters Mesno Laki and Phillip Olmi to set a platform for the team.

Vipers missed the services of the ever liable, John Stanley at fullback last week especially his kick returns and his slick high bomb catches. At centre a big game is expected from Willian Tirang and Manu Soli to set up wingers, Frank Tole and Junior Kale.

Gurias in the meantime will welcome back a number of the returning senior players after last week’s bruising win against Mioks, according to head coach Francis Ray.

Gurias number 6, Saki Peter has been consistent this season and will be partnering with young, Mark Alunga in 7 and Nathan Tente at 9.

The forward pack will have the services of co-captains, Edward Goma and Francis Takai, Big Steven Bruno and Koso Badi to lead from the front.

Out the back, Gurias dynamic duo centre Frank “the tank” and winger lead, Dominic Anis Jnr pose to cause some problem for the Vipers on the left edge.

This clash looms to be a thriller that will set the tone for the other two fixtures, Wigmen against Mioks and Dabaris versus Isou.