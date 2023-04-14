Vipers bid for NSW Cup

This was revealed by Patron and NCD Governor Powes Pakop at the club's 2023 season launch last night held at the home of the Vipers, the Sir Hubert Murray stadium in Port Moresby.

The franchise 2023 season launch coincided with a number of significant announcements, the Vipers soft launch NSW Cup bid presentation and ViperWebsite.

Apart from the main event, Patron and NCD Governor Powes Parkop in the presence of PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina and major sponsors, made a bold announcement of the Vipers next pathway and that’s to have a team in the New South Wales Cup competition.

Governor Parkop spoke passionately about his love for the game, the team and the aspirations of our young men and women to advance and make a name for themselves at an elite level in either Australia or the United Kingdom.

He said Vipers being the foundation club in PNG’s national rugby league competition formerly the intercity competition, has done it before when it joined the Queensland rugby league competition for two seasons in 1996-1997, before the PNG Hunters joined in 2014.

Governor Parkop revealed, while initial discussions have started it’s a long process with specific requirements and compliances that have to be met.

He has also committed K1.5 million to the team, which is a big boost for their campaign this year.