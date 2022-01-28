Tug of War over Farnworth

The 22-year-old’s future has been in the headlines for months ever since it was revealed he was on the wish list of Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett.

Farnworth has now paused extension negotiations with the Broncos until at least the start of the season in March, opening the door for the Dolphins to nail their target, according to News Corp.

It’s understood Farnworth wants to see how the club performs off the back of the many big changes. Coach Kevin Walters goes into his second season at the helm, but this will be the first season for the Broncos’ head of football, Ben Ikin. Meanwhile, new recruits Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell have brought a tonne of success to Red Hill.

The Broncos will have to play the waiting game, which Ikin says they are happy to do.

“Herbie has been in the system for a while like a lot of the guys in our top 30,” he told News Corp.

“The club saw the potential in him early and like anyone that comes out the other end of the academy, he’s done a lot of growing and developing and is starting to realise that potential.

“Those are the types of players you want to keep at the club.

“At this stage the conversation remains ongoing and when Herbie is ready to take it to the next level the club will definitely engage with him.”

The Dolphins have already secured one Broncos player in Jamayne Isaako, as well as signing Storm duo Felise Kaufusi and Jesse Bromwich.

