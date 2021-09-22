Trukai Supports PNGRFL With K60,000

The company officially signed on a K60,000 sponsorship supporting three tournaments that are set to run over the next two months.

The sponsorship will cover the Pacific Australia Sports National Women’s Championship, the National Affiliate Leagues Championships and the KPHL National Schools Rugby League Championships, which is currently underway in Port Moresby.

The Schools Rugby League Championships ends this Saturday 26th September, 2021.

Both the Pacific Australia Sports National Women’s Championship and the National Affiliate Leagues Championships take place from October 17th to the 24th.