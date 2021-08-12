Top Six Up For Grabs

After Round 10, PRK Mendi Muruks lead the points table on 18pts, Tigers on 16, Tumbe 16, Vipers 15, Wigmen 12, and Mioks on pts with Gurias, Eagles and Isou also on 7pts apiece but with lower percentage.

While the Minor Premiership honors for 2021 is all but locked in the battle for 6th spot is still up for grabs between Mioks, Gurias, Eagles and Isou all on 7 pts apiece, however Mioks on good stead with better percentage. This weekend they face Gurias in Kokopo in a do or die situation with the ultimate winner to grab 6 spot.

The other big matches to look out for, in Port Moresby the struggling Kroton Hela Wigmen will be taken to task against the red hot JPG Waghi Tumbe while the unpredictable PRK Gulf Isou ready to welcome Bintagor Goroka Lahanis back to the Oil Search National Football Stadium with a strong game.

Meanwhile Lae rugby league fans are in for another treat this Sunday when the boys from the big smoke Moni Plus NCDC Vipers go head to head against early minor premiership favourites, PRK Mendi Muruks.

Vipers started to hit peak towards the business end of the season could be the early a darkhorse for the title, however that would be confirmed if they can get pass Muruks on Sunday.

In Kimbe, Cutters will host Lae Snax Tigers who are looking to bounce back with a more dominant performance after they were humbled by Muruks last week.

Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles after their disappointing one point lost to Isou last week, will look to make amends when the host, the flamboyant CPG Central Dabaris at the Minj oval.