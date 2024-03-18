Tomadir Softball Revived

From its humble beginnings back in the 90s Tomadir softball under the foundation of President Cleopas Warpit became one of the biggest and most well-run Associations not only in the Gazelle but in East New Britain as a whole. The association’s track record speaks for itself.

Tomadir is proud to have produced some of the best softballers from the province who had the honor to represent the association at various major softball tournaments around the country such as the national softball championships and the national softball club titles, even representing the country at the South Pacific Games.

The revival of softball in the district came back to reality, at the back of two successful major tournaments during Independence Weekend and Christmas respectively last year, which were organized and sponsored by the Gazelle District Administration.

Tomadir softball interim executive Vice President Tony Puikat Jnr when providing a brief outline on the progress of the competition and the objective behind bringing softball back to their community said this is to create an opportunity for youths (boys and girls) to learn and play softball and keep them occupied rather than engaging in illegal activities and getting into trouble.

Puikat said they are now almost halfway through the season with no major issues so far. He admitted though it’s not been easy getting the association back up without a sponsor, clubs have cooperated well and shown a lot of interest and commitment towards supporting the competition.

Currently, they have 18 registered men’s teams and eight women who are actively taking part in the games.

Puikat said right now the association is using its resources to keep the games going while awaiting support from Gazelle MP’s office Jelta Wong.

He said they are also hosting a members' cup tournament during the Easter long weekend

Meanwhile, Technical Coordinator Simon Timila is happy with the competition so far with all games running on schedule. He said they hope to stage the grand final in late May 2024.

Timila kindly thanked Gazelle MP for sponsoring the Members Cup Challenge which will run for 3 days during the Easter long weekend with major cash prizes up for grabs.

Cup winners will pick up K3,000 each for both men and women.

Timila is also grateful for the good support from the surrounding communities in and around the Toma Vunadidir and Central Gazelle LLGs who are coming out to support their teams every weekend.