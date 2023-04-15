Titans v Broncos: Foran good to go; Flegler ruled out

Despite winning many of the key statistical areas of their clash against the Raiders at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane suffered a shock 20-14 loss which now has them just two points clear of the Panthers at the top of the ladder.

Kevin Walters' men will be eyeing an immediate return to winning ways in what is their third derby match in six weeks, following earlier victories over the Cowboys and Dolphins.

The Titans will have taken plenty of confidence from getting the job done against the Dragons in a 20-18 win.

With three wins to their name through five games this year, Justin Holbrook's side are already halfway towards equaling their 2022 win total and will take comfort from being at home again where they have won in each of their last four games.

Both games against the Titans belonged to Brisbane last year and all up they've won 10 times in 17 visits to Cbus Super Stadium.

Team News

Titans: No injury concerns for the home side at this stage. Kieran Foran has trained well and is on track to return from a calf injury. Former Wests Tigers prop Thomas Mikaele drops out of the extended squad alongside Thomas Weaver and Sam McIntyre.

Broncos: Thomas Flegler is out after failing a HIA last week, which means Corey Jensen starts in the front row and Kobe Hetherington joins the bench for his first NRL game of the year, after missing the start of the year due to a ruptured biceps. There are no other changes from coach Kevin Walters, following his side's first loss of the season last week.

Story first published by: NRL.com