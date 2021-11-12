Tepend Set For Hunters Camp

When one door closes, another one opens and for outgoing Lae Snax Tigers coaching guru, Tepend said the assistant coaching job with the Hunters did not come as a surprise being initially one of the top contenders for the Hunters head coach position in 2019.

After another stellar season with the Tigers taking out his fourth premiership title for 2021, he admittedly could not knock back the offer from the PNG Hunters Board to be assistant to Matt Church at the Intrust Super Cup season 2022.

Before he officially assumes his new role next week, Tepend recaps on his longevity and illustrious coaching journey with the Tigers.

He been so grateful with his time at the Tigers camp for nine and half years and has seen the growth of rugby league in the country, thanks to PNG Rugby Football League through its various programs and pathways such as the Hunters program and Digicel Cup competition.

Tepend said being with the Tigers from day one, he’s been a one club man and proud of the culture and systems that they have built over the past nine years.

He admitted he did not know much at the start but over the years, he’s able to learn a lot of styles and technics and how to become smarter, as a coach.

When asked about the Tigers next chapter after his departure, Tepend was very confident the club is in a better place to continue to build on the legacy that he’s established during his tenure.

The outgoing Tigers coach has also highly recommended to the Tigers franchise and board maintain the current coaching staff under assistant, Oscar Tonga.