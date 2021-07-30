Teams Vie For Top Six

Sunday's matches have scheduled for Minj, Wabag, Lae and Port Moresby. It's the final countdown to the final top six teams in this year's race before the hammer comes down at the end of Round 11.

Currently occupying the top six are Tigers, Muruks, Wigmen, Vipers, Gurias and Eagles in that order while pressure mounts from teams below to knock them off.

TV games on Sunday kicks off with 2020 defending premiers Kroton Hela Wigmen face the Kimbe Cutters who will look to build on the momentum from last week's big win over Eagles. However, Wigmen will be desperate for a win and wiill throw everything at Kimbe boys after three consecutive losses.

Next, the informed Moni Plus NCDC Vipers will look to add PRK Gulf Isou to their list of victims however in saying that Gulf will turn up for the challenge.

Minj double-header kicks off with an interesting matchup between Bintangor Goroka Lahanis and Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles. Both love to bounce back but Eagles will be more desperate.

Followed but JPG Waghi Tumbe to easily account for the CPG Dabaris.

In Wabag the two Lae based EPG Mioks and Snax Tigers ready to put on a show with Mioks looking for an upset.

While Lae will host Agmark Gurias ready to give second place PRK Mendi Muruks a good run for their money.