Team PNG To Saipan

Final endorsements of Athletes and Officials will be made when the Justification Committee meets on Tuesday 28th of February, next week.

Under the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, the Justification Committee is the body that deliberates and endorses sports and their top athletes to participate as Team PNG in Olympic, Commonwealth and the Pacific Games.

Sports representing Papua New Guinea in Saipan are Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Golf, Tennis, Va’a and Weightlifting.

PNGOC Secretary General Auvita Rapilla said, “National Federations are now urged to provide all requirements for the Pacific Mini Games preparations and accreditation purposes. While endorsement of the final team is still pending, the top management for Team PNG has already been appointed.”

The General Management Team for Team PNG to the Mini Pacific games includes, Kila Dick as Chef de Mission, Anzillah Miro, as General Manager, Ivan Ravu as Chief Medical Officer and Hendriella Viloso as Head Physiotherapist.

The Pacific Mini Games is scheduled for June 17th to 25th 2022.