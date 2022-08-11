Team PNG Returns Home

The contingent departed Birmingham on Wednesday, August 10 and will transit through France and Singapore and on then on to Port Moresby.

Three members will go through Dubai and then meet up with the rest of the contingent in Singapore for the final leg home.

The US-based athletes of Team PNG are already en route back to their respective states.

The swimming team have already arrived safely back in Brisbane, Australia.

The official welcome back function for Team PNG will be held on Saturday, August 13 at the Taurama Aquatic Centre from 12pm-2pm in Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea finished 35th at the Games with one silver medal.