Team PNG Ready For Birmingham

As announced earlier this month, 33 athletes from the six sporting codes - Athletics, Boxing, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis and Weightlifting will all be in action during the 11 days of competition from Friday 29th July up to the close of the Games on Monday 8th August.

Upon his departure with the Lead Team on Tuesday 19th July, Team PNG Chef de Mission, Michael Henao said 16 athletes and officials will leave Port Moresby tomorrow, while five from Table Tennis and Squash left a day early yesterday, 21st July.

The Weightlifting Team and part of the Athletics Team have left from Brisbane, Australia, yesterday as well, direct to Birmingham.

“We believe we have put together the best team of athletes and officials and Papua New Guinea is well positioned to achieve good results despite the challenges of preparing for the Games during the pandemic,” Henao said.

“The funding support of the Government and our sponsors coupled with the resilience and dedication of our athletes and officials means Team PNG is ready to take the start line.”

He also called upon Papua New Guineans far and wide to support our team and to make sure they ‘like’ and follow the official Team PNG Facebook page for real time updates from the Games.

Henao, Head Physiotherapist Matthew Natusch and PNG Olympic Committee Administration and Operations Representative, Chris Amini have already arrived safely in Birmingham, to conduct pre-arrival meetings with Games organisers in preparation for the Team's arrival.

Team PNG departs Port Moresby for Birmingham tomorrow at 1:25pm via Brisbane and Dubai.