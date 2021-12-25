SSL Concludes Regular Season

NCDC Port Moresby Vipers Academy was declared minor premiers after finishing on top at the conclusion of the regular rounds, followed by Southern Blacks in 2nd place.

The newly introduced competition will host its semi-finals in early January 2022.

Competition Manager Indy Verena said they have decided to schedule the top six playoff for the New Year to allow players and team officials enjoy Christmas with their families first.

Verena said since the new competition kicked off in October, it has been hailed a great success.

He also confirmed the top six teams for the final play offs; minor premiers NCDC Port Moresby Vipers Academy, Moresby South Blacks, Funeral Home Laumas, Central Dabaris, Port Moresby Suburban Ducks and Gulf Isou Development.

Major cash prizes have been confirmed for the Cup winners, Runners up and other categories as well.

Verena said next year the competition is looking to go another level with certain requirements put in place for teams to comply with before they are accepted.