Spectator violence mars AFL grand final

In Saturday’s grand final showdown, Kokofas were leading by 2 points only seconds before the end of the third quarter when supporters invaded the field.

It appeared that intoxicated supporters and opportunists took advantage of the on-field players’ altercation, this escalated the situation by running on the field of play. This resulted in some players and supporters sustaining injuries. The melee went on for a good 10 minutes before police intervened to restore some order.

From the outset, Gereka Bombers looked sharp in the opening quarter kicking three unanswered goals before Gordons Kokofas got back within striking distance and potted two goals of their own to trail 15-18 till the quarter break.

It was an even contest in the second quarter with both teams scoring two goals apiece closing out the first period at 33-28, in favour of the Bombers.

The neck-and-neck affair intensified into the dying seconds of the third quarter saw on-field tempers flaring between players. While match umpires did what they could to keep things under control, intoxicated supporters and opportunists from both sides took it up on themselves to run onto the field and started punching players, which eventually went out of control.

The situation could have turned ugly had it not been for quick police intervention to bring the situation under control.

Kokofas were leading by 5 goals, 4 behinds, (36pts) and trailing Bombers on 5 goals, 4 behinds (34pts) before the match was interrupted.

The Port Moresby AFL executives are believed to have met today to deliberate on the incident and the final outcome of the match.