SP Awards launched

This year, the annual prestigious awards will recognize sporting achievements from 2019 t0 2020, and for the first time ever, the event will be staged virtually on TV and social media.

Each category is based primarily on achievements accomplished between the years 2019 and 2020.

The theme for this year is Excellence through Adversity.

In his acknowledgement, President of PNG Olympic Committee Sir John Dawanincura expressed his gratitude to SP Brewery for creating an avenue where athletes are recognize for their achievements in sport.

On behalf of naming rights sponsors, SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare said 2020 was a tough year for many in PNG because of Covid-19 and SP Brewery was no different, as they had to overcome many challenges as well. He said it was with regret they had to cancel the event in 2020 due to Coivid-19 impacting SP Brewery’s operations.

For the record, Nilkare said SP Brewery has been an avid supporter of sports for more than 65 years in the country, recognising the achievements and hard work of our local athletes and teams.

A total of 11 different categories of sporting awards are up for grabs.

The Sports Awards Nominations opened today Tuesday 23rd February and will close on Wednesday April 7th, 2021.